RBI delivers anticipated 25 bps rate cut, to boost growth: Experts

Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has delivered the required monetary policy support and this, combined with the consumption boost from the tax relief announced in the Budget, should give momentum to demand and pushing growth, experts said on Friday.

Home, auto and other loans are likely to see a drop in interest rates after the RBI under a new governor cut the key benchmark rate on Friday for the first time in almost five years to spur a sluggish economy.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, slashed the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent. This was the first reduction since May 2020 and the first revision after two-and-a-half years.

Industry body Assocham described the reversal of the rate cycle as a catalyst for boosting demand across different sectors of the economy.

"The 25 basis points cut in repo rate, as recommended by the RBI Monetary Policy Committee, would help push demand in several key sectors of the economy, including housing, automobile and consumer durables among others," Assocham President Sanjay Nayar said.

Sharing the RBI's optimism about inflation further moderating in 2025-26 and aligning towards the target of 4 per cent, Nayar said, if the inflation rate retains its downward trend, "we could expect further rate cuts by the RBI in the next few quarters".

Ranen Banerjee, Partner and Leader, Economic Advisory, PwC India, said the new RBI Governor and the MPC delivered the widely accepted 25 basis points rate cut with policy stance as neutral, leaving room for it to take further actions in its next meeting.

"The MPC would have got comfort from the expectation of a moderating food inflation and under-check core inflation, giving an inflation estimate for FY26 at 4.2 per cent," he said.

Crisil Chief Economist Dharmakirti Joshi said the recent easing in consumer price index (CPI) inflation, and the need to remain supportive of economic growth moved the RBI.

However, it maintained the policy stance at "neutral", which gives it flexibility to remain data dependent and respond to exigencies.

"With the Trump Administration in the US shaking up global markets, expect the RBI to be proactive in using liquidity and forex management tools.

"The tariff war will have a bearing on policy rate cuts worldwide. S&P Global expects the US Federal Reserve to move more gradually, cutting just 25 basis points (bps) in the first half of 2025 after slicing 100 bps between September and December 2024," Joshi said.

Rishi Shah, Partner and Economic Advisory Services Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat, said the RBI's first monetary policy decision under the new governor signals a promising start, with the unanimous repo rate cut underscoring the central bank's commitment to supporting growth.

Pankaj Kalra, CEO, Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production said under the guidance of new Governor Sanjay Malhotra, the RBI's decision to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points, is a move that signals a supportive approach toward sustaining economic growth.

On the RBI's announcement regarding access of Sebi-registered non-bank brokers to NDS-OM, Deep Inder Singh, Vice President -- Sector Head -- Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA, said the proposed measure will enhance the ease of exit for retail investors in government securities, thereby boosting their overall liquidity.

Rohit Arora, CEO & Co-Founder, Biz2X & Biz2Credit said, "Pursuing with flexible inflation targeting models given the recent inflation cooling is also a pragmatic move. The revision should help ease liquidity concerns but more than anything the statement delivers the bigger picture -- the bigger worry on the global trade aspects." Fretbox CEO Ashish Gupta said the rate cut will have a positive impact on businesses across various sectors, making borrowing cheaper and encouraging investments.

DAEWOO INDIA Managing Director H S Bhatia said by lowering the interest rate, the RBI is making borrowing cheaper, which can encourage individuals and businesses to take out loans and invest in the economy.

"This move is expected to have a positive impact on various sectors, including real estate, automotive, and consumer durables," Bhatia said.

Abhishek Dev, cofounder and CEO of Epsilon Money said the RBI's 'Financial Literacy: Women's Prosperity' campaign is a significant step toward empowering women in financial decision-making and household budgeting.

TRUST Mutual Fund CEO Sandeep Bagla said for monetary easing to be effective, more rate cuts are needed for a long period of time.

"Liquidity needs to be easy as well. I feel that the inflation projection of 4.2 per cent for FY26 is a tad optimistic. I expect further rate cuts of 50 bps during the year. It is a bold move by the RBI," Bagla said.

According to RupeeQ.com Chairperson Neeru Puri, credit market, which saw a 15 per cent growth in retail loans, is poised for further expansion following the rate cut by the RBI.

"We anticipate increased demand for unsecured loans, given that digital lending grew 40 per cent last year," she said. PTI NKD TRB