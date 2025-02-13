RBI extends tenure of R Subramaniakumar as MD & CEO of RBL Bank for 3 years

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) RBL Bank on Thursday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the re-appointment of R Subramaniakumar as the Managing Director & CEO of the bank for a period of three years.

RBI vide its letter dated February 13, 2025 has approved the re-appointment of R Subramaniakumar as the MD & CEO of the bank, for a further period of three years with effect from June 23, 2025 to June 22, 2028.

The bank shall seek approval from the shareholders of the bank for the re-appointment within the stipulated timelines, it said.

Subramaniakumar is MD & CEO of the bank since June 23, 2022. PTI DP DRR