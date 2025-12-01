RBI gets another Rs 74 cr of RS 2k notes in November

Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) The Reserve Bank on Monday said it has received another Rs 74 crore of the Rs 2,000 denomination notes at its offices during November.

With this, the Rs 2,000 denomination notes in the currency in circulation have declined to Rs 5,743 crore as of November 29, down from Rs 5,817 crore on October 31 this year, the central bank said.

In May 2023, the RBI announced the withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 denomination notes introduced in the immediate aftermath of the 2016 demonetisation.

A facility for deposit and/or exchange of the Rs 2000 banknotes was available at all bank branches in the country up to October 7, 2023. From October 9, 2023, RBI's 19 Issue Offices are also accepting Rs 2000 banknotes from individuals/entities for deposit into their bank accounts.

Apart from this, members of the public are sending Rs 2,000 banknotes through India Post from any post office within the country to any of the RBI Issue Offices for credit to their bank accounts, an official statement said.

The total value of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, the RBI said, stressing that the bills continue to be legal tender.