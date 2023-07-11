RBI governor asks banks to remain extra careful and vigilant, focus on governance

Mumbai, Jul 11 (PTI) Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday asked banks to be extra careful and vigilant in view of the adverse global developments while strengthening corporate governance.

The governor held meetings with the MD and CEOs of public sector banks and select private sector banks here.

Das in his introductory remarks, while noting the good performance of the Indian banking system despite various adverse global developments, stressed that it is in times like these, banks need to be extra careful and vigilant, the RBI said in a statement.

"The Governor also emphasised the need for MD & CEOs to pay special attention to strengthening the governance in the banks and focus on the tripod of banking stability consisting of compliance, risk management and audit functions," it added.

The issues relating to strengthening of credit underwriting standards, monitoring of large exposures, implementation of External Benchmark Linked Rate (EBLR) Guidelines, bolstering IT security and IT governance, improving recovery from written-off accounts, and timely and accurate sharing of information with credit information companies were also discussed.

The meetings were also attended by Deputy Governors, M Rajeshwar Rao and Swaminathan J, along with a few senior officials of the RBI. PTI NKD CS HVA