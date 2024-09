New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.

"Shri Shaktikanta Das, governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the president's office said in a post on X.

It also shared a picture of the meeting. PTI AKV SZM