RBI Governor hospitalised in Chennai due to 'acidity', to be discharged soon

NewsDrum Desk
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das addresses a press conference at RBI headquarters, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo)

Chennai: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has been admitted to a corporate hospital here after he experienced 'acidity', a source said on Tuesday.

He was being monitored, the source said without divulging details.

A Reserve Bank of India spokesperson said, "Reserve Bank of India Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das experienced acidity and was admitted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai for observation."

"He is now doing fine and will be discharged in the next 2-3 hours. There is no cause for concern", an RBI spokesperson said.

RBI Governor Apollo hospital RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Apollo Hospitals
