RBI Governor treated in Chennai for acidity, doing fine, says Apollo Hospital

Chennai: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das was hospitalised here last night for 'acidity,' and was now doing fine, the healthcare major treating him said on Tuesday.

Das was admitted in Apollo Hospital here for observation.

"He is now doing fine and there is no cause of concern. He will be discharged shortly," a medical bulletin issued by Dr R K Venkatasalam, Director Medical Services, Apollo Hospitals, said.

Meanwhile, a RBI spokesperson said, "Das experienced acidity and was admitted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai for observation." "There is no cause for concern", the spokesperson added.

Das, former secretary, Department of Revenue and Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance assumed charge as the 25th Governor of the apex bank on December 12, 2018 for a period of three years.

In his over 38 years of experience, Das has held important positions in the Central and state governments in finance, taxation, industries, infrastructure.

A 1980 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, he was reappointed as RBI Governor for a further period of three years on October 29, 2021.