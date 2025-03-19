RBI guv asks UCBs to remain operationally resilient

Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday asked urban cooperative banks to remain operationally resilient against IT and cyber-related risks.

The Governor held a meeting here with the chairmen, managing director and chief executive officers of select Urban Cooperative Banks (UCBs) across all tiers operating in different parts of the country.

In his opening remarks, the Governor acknowledged the important role of UCBs in serving the people at the grassroots level and deepening financial inclusion, RBI said in a release.

Malhotra stated that the Reserve Bank will continue to support the sector in its growth ambitions and emphasised that UCBs also need to be mindful of their responsibilities, particularly in view of the trust reposed on them by the depositors.

"He stressed the importance of maintaining high standards of customer service to build and retain trust. UCBs were also advised to ensure that they remain operationally resilient including against IT and cyber-related risks," RBI said.

The participants shared their feedback and gave various suggestions during the interactive session of the meeting.

The representatives from industry bodies -- National Urban Cooperative Finance and Development Corporation Limited (NUCFDC) and National Federation of Urban Cooperative Banks & Credit Societies Limited (NAFCUB) also participated in the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by deputy governors, M Rajeshwar Rao and Swaminathan J, along with executive directors-in-charge of regulation and supervision.

The meeting was a part of the Reserve Bank's series of engagement with its regulated entities.