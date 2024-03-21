RBI issues omnibus framework for recognising SROs for regulated entities

Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI) The Reserve Bank on Thursday issued an omnibus framework for recognising Self-Regulatory Organisations (SROs) for its regulated entities, under which SROs would be required to establish minimum benchmarks for their members.

Advertisment

The RBI said SROs enhance the effectiveness of regulations by drawing upon the technical expertise of practitioners and also aid in framing/ fine-tuning regulatory policies by providing inputs on technical and practical aspects.

With the growth of regulated entities (REs) in terms of number as well as scale of operations, increase in adoption of innovative technologies and enhanced customer outreach, the RBI had felt the need to develop better industry standards for self-regulation.

The framework said, SROs will be expected to operate with credibility, objectivity and responsibility under the oversight of the regulator, with the objective to improve regulatory compliance.

Advertisment

In general, SROs are expected to adhere to a set of overarching objectives for betterment of the sector they represent, foster advancement and address critical industry concerns within the broader financial system, it said.

"The primary responsibility of the SRO towards its members would be to promote best business practices. The SRO shall establish minimum benchmarks and conventions for professional market conduct amongst its members," the RBI's framework said.

The term 'members' used in the framework refers to the REs which accept the membership of the SRO.

Advertisment

The central bank also said a SRO is expected to be an ally of the Reserve Bank in ensuring better compliance with the regulatory guidelines, protection of stakeholder interests, foster innovation and detection of early warning signals.

The SROs would be a not-for-profit company registered under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013. The membership of SRO shall be voluntary.

Existing SROs already recognised by the Reserve Bank would continue to be governed by the terms and conditions under which they were recognised, unless this framework is specifically extended to such SROs. PTI NKD DRR