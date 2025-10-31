RBI launches 3 key surveys for monetary policy inputs

Mumbai, Oct 31 (PTI) The Reserve Bank of India on Friday announced the launch of the next round of three key surveys, including one on inflation expectations, which provide useful inputs to the central bank's monetary policy.

The November 2025 round of Inflation Expectations Survey of Households (IESH) aims at capturing subjective assessments on price movements and inflation, based on their individual consumption baskets, across 19 cities.

The Urban Consumer Confidence Survey (UCCS) would seek qualitative responses from households regarding their sentiments on the general economic situation, employment scenario, price level, households’ income and spending. The survey is conducted regularly in 19 cities.

The Rural Consumer Confidence Survey (RCCS) is aimed at collecting current perceptions and one-year-ahead expectations of households on the general economic situation, employment scenario, overall price situation, own income and spending from the households residing in the rural and semi-urban areas across 31 states and UTs.

The RBI said the results of the surveys provide useful inputs for monetary policy.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled to meet for three days beginning December 3.

The central bank has been regularly conducting these surveys.