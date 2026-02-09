RBI launches financial literacy week 2026

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Monday launched the 11th edition of Financial Literacy Week (FLW) 2026, on the theme 'KYC – Your First Step to Safe Banking'.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been conducting FLW every year since 2016 to promote financial literacy.

The top management and regional heads of the RBI, NABARD, and heads of select commercial banks participated in the event.

Addressing the gathering, the governor underscored the significance of KYC for safe, secure, and inclusive banking.

He urged the banks to utilise FLW to spread awareness among their customers on the importance and ease of KYC and re-KYC, the role of the Central KYC Records Registry (CKYCR) in simplifying customer onboarding, and the need to remain vigilant against KYC-related frauds and misuse of accounts.

The FLW 2026 is being held across the country between February 9 and 13, 2026, the RBI said.

As part of this focused financial awareness drive, the RBI will undertake multimedia campaigns on the theme of the FLW. Banks have also been advised to disseminate information and create awareness among their customers. PTI NKD TRB