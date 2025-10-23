RBI launches global hackathon for innovative tech solutions

Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday announced the launch of a global hackathon, 'HaRBInger 2025 – Innovation for Transformation', to leverage emerging technologies to build innovative, secure, and user-centric financial solutions that protect customer identity and foster trust.

HaRBInger 2025, the RBI's fourth global hackathon, is centred around the theme "Secure Banking: Powered by Identity, Integrity, and Inclusivity".

The RBI has invited entities and individuals to develop solutions using technology and innovative approaches under three problem statements -- 'Tokenised KYC', 'Offline CBDC', and 'enhancing trust'.

All entities, teams or individuals (18 years and above) who are eligible to enter into a contractual agreement can apply.

"Further, the product/solution should have an element of innovation or novel application of technology serving the common good. Participants from all backgrounds and geographies are welcome, albeit knowledge about the Indian financial services market and consumers is preferred," the RBI said while inviting participation in the hackathon.

"Being part of HaRBInger 2025 gives an opportunity to the participants to get mentored by industry experts, exhibit their innovative solutions before an eminent jury and win exciting prizes under each problem statement," the RBI said.

A hackathon is an event organised to bring together people and entities for the development of innovative solutions for the existing challenges in specified areas through identified problem statements.