RBI launches quarterly services and infrastructure outlook survey

Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) The Reserve Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of a survey to assess the business situation for the first quarter of 2025-26 from selected companies in the services and infrastructure sectors and their expectations for the ensuing quarter.

The survey will seek responses to a set of indicators pertaining to demand conditions, financial conditions, employment conditions and the price situation.

In the 44th round of Quarterly Services and Infrastructure Outlook Survey, 879 companies provided their assessment for Q4:2024-25 and expectations for Q1:2025-26 as well as outlook on key parameters for the subsequent two quarters.

The central bank also launched the 110th round of Quarterly Industrial Outlook Survey (IOS) - Q1:2025-26.

In the previous round of IOS, 1,310 companies had provided their responses. PTI NKD NKD SHW