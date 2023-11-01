RBI launches two key surveys for monetary policy inputs

Mumbai, Nov 1 (PTI) The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday announced the launch of 'Inflation Expectations Survey of Households' and 'Consumer Confidence Survey' which will provide key inputs for the bi-monthly monetary policy.

The next bi-monthly monetary policy is scheduled during December 6-8.

The 'Inflation Expectations Survey of Households' captures subjective assessments on price movements and inflation based on their individual consumption baskets, across 19 cities, including Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram.

The survey on inflation seeks qualitative responses from households on price changes in the three months ahead as well as in the one year ahead period and quantitative responses on current, three months ahead and one year ahead inflation rates, according to RBI releases.

The 'Consumer Confidence Survey' seeks responses from households, regarding their sentiments on general economic situation, employment scenario, price level, households' income and spending.

It is also conducted in 19 cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai and Delhi.

The results of the surveys provide useful inputs for monetary policy, the RBI said.