RBI MONEY MARKET OPEARTIONS

Mumbai, Jul 04, (PTI) Money Market Operations as on July 03, 2024 (Amount in ₹ crore, Rate in Per cent) Volume (One Leg) Weighted Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 563,426.9 6.35 1.00-6.80 I. Call Money 12,119.80 6.49 5.10-6.55 II. Triparty Repo 393,536.70 6.34 6.24-6.40 III. Market Repo 156,965.40 6.36 1.00-6.74 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 805.00 6.57 6.55-6.80 B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 78.50 6.36 6.30-6.45 II. Term Money@@ 589.00 - 6.80-7.00 III. Triparty Repo 2,585.00 6.34 6.30-6.45 IV. Market Repo 812.69 6.71 6.70-6.80 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF), Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) & Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo Wed, 03/07/2024 2 Fri, 05/07/2024 25,145.00 6.49 3. MSF# Wed, 03/07/2024 1 Thu, 04/07/2024 4,265.00 6.75 4. SDFΔ# Wed, 03/07/2024 1 Thu, 04/07/2024 76,547.00 6.25 5. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -97,427.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo Tue, 02/07/2024 3 Fri, 05/07/2024 38,227.00 6.49 Mon, 01/07/2024 4 Fri, 05/07/2024 4,200.00 6.49 3. MSF# 4. SDFΔ# 5. On Tap Targeted Long Term Repo Operations€ Mon, 30/08/2021 1095 Thu, 29/08/2024 50.00 4.00 Mon, 13/09/2021 1095 Thu, 12/09/2024 200.00 4.00 Mon, 27/09/2021 1095 Thu, 26/09/2024 600.00 4.00 Mon, 04/10/2021 1095 Thu, 03/10/2024 350.00 4.00 Mon, 15/11/2021 1095 Thu, 14/11/2024 250.00 4.00 Mon, 27/12/2021 1095 Thu, 26/12/2024 2,275.00 4.00 6. Special Long-Term Repo Operations (SLTRO) for Small Finance Banks (SFBs)£ Thu, 15/07/2021 1093 Fri, 12/07/2024 750.00 4.00 Tue, 17/08/2021 1095 Fri, 16/08/2024 250.00 4.00 Wed, 15/09/2021 1094 Fri, 13/09/2024 150.00 4.00 Mon, 15/11/2021 1095 Thu, 14/11/2024 105.00 4.00 Mon, 22/11/2021 1095 Thu, 21/11/2024 100.00 4.00 Mon, 29/11/2021 1095 Thu, 28/11/2024 305.00 4.00 Mon, 13/12/2021 1095 Thu, 12/12/2024 150.00 4.00 Mon, 20/12/2021 1095 Thu, 19/12/2024 100.00 4.00 Mon, 27/12/2021 1095 Thu, 26/12/2024 255.00 4.00 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 8,919.09 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -27,617.91 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -125,044.91 RESERVE POSITION@ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on July 03, 2024 969,598.14 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending July 12, 2024 972,963.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ July 03, 202 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on June 14, 2024 368,555.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).

- Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor.

$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

