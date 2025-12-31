RBI MONEY MARKET OPERATIOINS

MUMBAI, Dec 31, (PTI) Money Market Operations as on December 30, 2025 (Amount in ₹ crore, Rate in Per cent) Volume (One Leg) Weighted Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 6,46,309.45 5.34 2.00-6.50 I. Call Money 14,769.98 5.48 4.50-5.62 II. Triparty Repo 4,51,287.55 5.29 5.11-5.65 III. Market Repo 1,76,918.62 5.44 2.00-5.75 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 3,333.30 5.54 5.45-6.50 B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 543.70 5.54 4.90-5.60 II. Term Money@@ 395.00 - 5.70-6.50 III. Triparty Repo 25,564.60 5.97 5.50-6.25 IV. Market Repo 495.00 6.00 6.00-6.00 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - RBI Operations@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF), Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) & Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate 2. Variable Rate& (a) Repo Operation Tue, 30/12/2025 2 Thu, 01/01/2026 1,43,718.00 5.26 (b) Reverse Repo Operation 3. MSF# Tue, 30/12/2025 1 Wed, 31/12/2025 1,203.00 5.50 4. SDFΔ# Tue, 30/12/2025 1 Wed, 31/12/2025 1,47,105.00 5.00 5. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -2,184.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate 2. Variable Rate& (a) Repo Operation (b) Reverse Repo Operation 3. MSF# 4. SDFΔ# D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 10,787.70 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 10,787.70 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 8,603.70 Reserve Position@ Date Amount G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on December 30, 2025 7,36,794.07 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending^ December 31, 2025 7,45,778.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ December 30, 2025 1,43,718.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on November 28, 2025 2,60,359.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).

- Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor.

$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

