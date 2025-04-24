RBI MONEY MARKT OPERATIONS

MUMBAI, Apr 24, (PTI) Money Market Operations as on April 23, 2025 (Amount in ₹ crore, Rate in Per cent) Volume (One Leg) Weighted Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 6,17,832.68 5.87 4.51-6.75 I. Call Money 16,433.95 5.91 5.00-6.05 II. Triparty Repo 4,23,148.05 5.83 5.62-6.50 III. Market Repo 1,76,708.68 5.97 4.51-6.75 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 1,542.00 6.20 6.19-6.25 B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 163.20 5.70 5.50-5.90 II. Term Money@@ 1,204.00 - 5.75-6.20 III. Triparty Repo 3,160.00 5.90 5.80-6.15 IV. Market Repo 75.00 5.00 5.00-5.00 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF), Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) & Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo Wed, 23/04/2025 1 Thu, 24/04/2025 18,872.00 6.01 (b) Reverse Repo (III) Long Term Operations^ (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF# Wed, 23/04/2025 1 Thu, 24/04/2025 304.00 6.25 4. SDFΔ# Wed, 23/04/2025 1 Thu, 24/04/2025 1,33,629.00 5.75 5. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -1,14,453.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo (III) Long Term Operations^ (a) Repo Thu, 17/04/2025 43 Fri, 30/05/2025 25,731.00 6.01 (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF# 4. SDFΔ# D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 10,031.22 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 35,762.22 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -78,690.78 RESERVE POSITION@ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on April 23, 2025 9,61,528.98 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending May 02, 2025 9,51,938.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ April 23, 2025 18,872.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on April 04, 2025 2,36,088.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).

- Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor.

$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

