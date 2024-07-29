RBI plans 5-episode web series to showcase 90-year journey

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is planning a five-episode web series to provide an in-depth presentation about its functions and its 90-year journey.

The web series is proposed to be for nearly three hours, with each episode having a duration of 25-30 minutes, according to an official document.

The RBI, which was set up in 1935, completed 90 years in April this year.

"The bank is desirous of creating a web series of five episodes of approximately 25-30 minutes each, which can be aired on national TV channels and/or OTT platforms, commemorating 90 years journey of RBI," it said in the document inviting bids through e-tendering for 'Production and distribution of Web Series Commemorating 90 years of RBI'.

The five-episode series will serve as a valuable resource for enhancing public understanding of the central bank's vital role in the economy, fostering greater engagement, and building trust and confidence in its operations and policies, it said.

For the web series, the RBI has invited proposals from interested production houses, TV channels, and OTT platforms.

The primary objective of this project is to create a comprehensive and engaging series that provides an in-depth exploration of the RBI functions and operations over its 90-year journey.

This series should highlight the central bank's vision and mission, showcase its significant achievements and initiatives, and provide insights into ongoing developments and collaborations, the document said.

"Through compelling storytelling, expert interviews, and high-quality visuals, the web series seeks to enhance transparency and build trust in the central bank's operations and policies," RBI said.

The RBI said the series aims to make complex financial concepts accessible and interesting to a broad audience, thereby contributing to financial literacy.

Additionally, the series will serve as a valuable communication tool for the central bank, supporting its policy announcements and strategic messages while fostering greater public engagement and understanding of its vital role in the economy.