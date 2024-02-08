RBI projects 7% GDP growth for next financial year

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday projected a GDP growth of 7 per cent for 2024-25 financial year, which is lower than the 7.3 per cent expansion estimated for the current fiscal.

Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said rural demand continues to gather pace, urban consumption remains strong and investment cycle is gaining steam on the back of increased capex.

Das said there are signs of revival in private investments.

The real GDP for 2024-25 is projected to grow at 7 per cent, with June and September quarters growth at 7.2 per cent and 6.8 per cent, respectively.

The growth in December and March quarters is projected at 7 per cent and 6.9, per cent, respectively.

Das said domestic economic activity remains strong and growth in the current fiscal as per estimates by the NSO is 7.3 per cent.

"The momentum of 2023-24 is expected to continue in 2024-25 fiscal," Das said.