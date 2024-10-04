RBI promotes Aviral Jain as executive director

Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) The Reserve Bank on Friday promoted Aviral Jain as an executive director.

Jain, a career central banker, was earlier serving as the regional director for Maharashtra in the central bank.

As the ED, he will be looking after the legal department, premises department and serve as the first appellate authority under Right to Information Act, according to a RBI statement.

Over the last three decades, he has held positions in areas of supervision, currency management, foreign exchange regulation and human resource management, the statement added. PTI AA DRR