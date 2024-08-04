RBI rate decision, macroeconomic data and global trends major factors to drive market trends: Analysts

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) RBI interest rate decision, macroeconomic data and global trends would guide markets' movement this week, analysts said.

Besides, trading activity of foreign investors and the last batch of Q1 earnings announcements would also guide trends in equities.

HSBC PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) for the services sector is scheduled to be announced on Monday.

"This week, all focus will be on the global markets as we are seeing the first major signs of weakness after a long period of stability. This will test the strength of the Indian market, which has remained resilient due to strong domestic liquidity and a better macroeconomic outlook despite global headwinds and valuation concerns," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

On the domestic front, the upcoming RBI's monetary policy announcement on August 8 will be important, Meena added.

"The last batch of Q1 earnings will drive stock-specific movements. Additionally, institutional flows will play a crucial role in market dynamics," he said.

Bharti Airtel, BEML, ONGC, NHPC, Life Insurance Corporation of India, and MRF would announce their earnings this week.

"Going forward, the chances of further consolidation seem elevated due to premium valuations, weak Q1 results, and ongoing global market consolidation. The RBI policy meeting this week could provide some hints towards an outlook on rates, while expectations are to maintain the status quo as of now," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said.

Amid widespread selling pressure, the 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 885.60 points or 1.08 per cent to finish at 80,981.95 on Friday. The broader Nifty of NSE slipped 293.20 points or 1.17 per cent to end at 24,717.70.

Movement of global oil benchmark Brent crude and rupee-dollar trend would also dictate trends in the market. PTI SUM HVA