RBI reduces interest rate after a gap of nearly five years by 25 basis points

Shailesh Khanduri
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

New Delhi: New RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday announced the decision of 25 basis points reduction in interest rate after a gap of nearly five years.

Malhotra chaired his first Monetary Policy Committee (MPCC) meeting of the six-member panel.

MPC decided to reduce policy rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent, said RBI Governor.

Rate-setting panel decides to continue with 'neutral' monetary policy stance, said RBI Governor.

Malhotra said that RBI estimates GDP growth in next fiscal year at about 6.7 per cent.

RBI Monetary Policy RBI Monetary Policy Committee