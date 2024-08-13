RBI Regional Director, CM Sukhu discuss banking developments in Himachal

Shimla, Aug 13 (PTI) Reserve Bank of India Regional Director Anupam Kishore on Tuesday called on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and discussed initiatives to improve financial literacy and inclusion in Himachal Pradesh.

They also discussed recent advancements in the banking sector.

The chief minister congratulated the RBI on its 90th anniversary and lauded the institution's unwavering commitment to financial stability and economic growth. He also acknowledged the RBI's crucial role in supporting national development goals.

During the meeting, Anupam Kishore briefed the chief minister about various initiatives taken by the RBI to enhance financial literacy and inclusion in the state.

He also apprised Sukhu about the nationwide and state-level quiz on financial literacy held in Shimla for undergraduate students organised as part of the RBI's 90th-anniversary celebrations.