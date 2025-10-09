RBI rejigs portfolios of deputy governors

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) The Reserve Bank on Thursday rejigged portfolios of the four deputy governors and distributed its 32 departments among them.

Shirish Chandra Murmu, who took charge as deputy governor on Thursday following the retirement of M Rajeshwar Rao, will look after the departments of communication, government and bank accounts, regulation, and enforcement, the RBI said in a statement.

The other three deputy governors are T Rabi Sankar, Swaminathan Janakiraman, and Poonam Gupta.

Gupta will look after the Monetary Policy Department. She has been assigned to five other departments, including department of economic and policy research, and financial stability Sankar has been assigned 12 departments, including currency management, information technology, payment and settlement systems, fintech and foreign exchange.

According to the statement, Janakiraman will look after 10 departments. These include departments of supervision, financial inclusion and development, and inspection. PTI NKD NKD SHW