RBI shifts to its own premises in Dehradun

Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra on Wednesday inaugurated its own premises in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

Advertisment

The RBI's new office is at IT Park, Sahastradhara Road, Dehradun, the central bank said in a statement.

The Dehradun office, which started functioning from Wednesday is headed by Latha Vishwanath, Regional Director and Chief General Manager.

The Reserve Bank office in Dehradun was established as a sub-office on June 30, 2006 and was upgraded to a full-fledged branch from November 1, 2012.

The central bank has offices at 32 locations. PTI NKD NKD TRB TRB