RBI to act early to prevent any risk to India's fastest growth potential: Guv Shaktikanta Das

Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said India is one of the fastest growing major economies in the world with a rising potential growth profile, and stressed that the central bank remains committed to act early and decisively to prevent any build-up of risks.

In his foreword to the RBI's 28th issue of the Financial Stability Report (FSR), Das said achieving durable price stability, ensuring medium-term debt sustainability, further strengthening financial sector resilience, creating new growth opportunities and promoting inclusive and green growth remain key policy priorities.

The FSR reflects the collective assessment of the Sub-Committee of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) on risks to financial stability and the resilience of the Indian financial system.

Observing that the global economy is facing multiple challenges, Das said the Indian economy exhibits macroeconomic resilience, with a robust financial system that is supporting its growth dynamics.

"We remain alert and committed to act early and decisively to prevent any build-up of risks," he said.

He also said that recent macroprudential measures taken by the central bank to curb lenders’ exuberance towards certain segments of retail loans underline its commitment to preserve financial stability without compromising availability of funds for productive requirements of the economy.

"India is one of the fastest growing major economies in the world with a rising potential growth profile," the governor said, and added the sharp rebound in growth is underpinned by sound macroeconomic fundamentals, robust domestic demand and prudent public policies.

Even as India confronts global headwinds and emerging challenges from technological disruptions, cyber risks and climate change, he said RBI's endeavour will be to continue to fortify the financial system, promote responsible innovation and invigorate inclusive growth.

The Reserve Bank and the other financial regulators remain invested in preserving financial stability and fostering a financial system that is resilient to shocks and supportive of growth, he added. PTI NKD CS DRR