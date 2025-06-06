RBI to raise gold lending LTV to 85 pc for loans under Rs 2.5 lakh: Malhotra

Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) The Reserve Bank is all set to raise the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for lending against gold to 85 per cent for loans under Rs 2.5 lakh from the present 75 per cent, Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced on Friday.

Speaking to reporters at the central bank headquarters, Malhotra said the relaxation will come with riders, and pointed out that both principal as well as interest will be included while computing the LTV as against the current industry practice of sticking only to the principal.

"The LTV was 75 per cent till now. We are expanding it to 85 per cent for small loans of below Rs 2.5 lakh per borrower," Malhotra said, adding that this will be included in the final regulation on gold lending which has been in the works for some time.

He said the revised norms are aimed at regulating the category in a better way with minimum risk.

The Governor said state-owned lenders have been including both interest and principal while making gold loans under the current LTV limit of 75 per cent, but in the case of some non-bank lenders and smaller banks, the LTV was being stretched till 88 per cent.

A few months ago, the RBI had come out with a draft on gold lending, and Malhotra made it clear that the draft is just a reiteration and consolidation of all the regulations issued earlier.

The final regulation will be issued after a public consultation on it and also assessing the impact of the moves, the Governor said.

Among other facets, the new gold loan rules will also give clarity on the ownership and include the facility for a self-declaration from the borrower in case he is unable to furnish receipts of the gold purchase, Malhotra said.

It will do away with the need for credit appraisal for loans of up to Rs 2.5 lakh where gold is a collateral, Malhotra said.

The end-use monitoring of the loans will be compulsory only if a lender is taking advantage of a loan by classifying it as among priority sector lending, he said.

In case a lender has other securities beyond gold, the LTV can go up over the stipulated limits as per the credit assessment, Malhotra said. PTI AA ANU