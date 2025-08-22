RBI's central board assesses global, domestic economic landscape

Lucknow, Aug 22 (PTI) RBI's central board on Friday assessed the emerging global and domestic economic landscape, including the geopolitical and financial market developments and associated challenges.

The 618th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India was held here under the Chairmanship of Governor Sanjay Malhotra, the RBI said in a statement.

The Board also reviewed the functioning of select central office departments of the RBI and committees of central board and the Ombudsman Scheme, it said.

"The Board approved the nomination of Indranil Bhattacharyya, Executive Director, as an ex officio member of the Monetary Policy Committee," RBI said.

Deputy governors M Rajeshwar Rao, T Rabi Sankar, Swaminathan J and Poonam Gupta attended the meeting.

Other Directors of the Board -- Nagaraju Maddirala, Secretary, Department of Financial Services; Anuradha Thakur, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs; Satish K Marathe; Revathy Iyer; Sachin Chaturvedi; Anand Gopal Mahindra; Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel and Ravindra H Dholakia -- also participated in the meeting. PTI NKD NKD SHW