RBI''s decision reflects a balanced approach amid evolving global conditions: IOB

Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) The RBI's decision to maintain the policy rate while continuing with a neutral stance reflects a balanced approach amid global and domestic conditions, a top official of public sector Indian Overseas Bank said on Friday.

With inflation remaining benign, the policy framework provides stability and adequate headroom to support growth while preserving macroeconomic discipline, the city-headquartered bank's Managing Director and CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava said in a statement here.

"We welcome the RBI's continued emphasis on strengthening the financial ecosystem through customer protection, improved liquidity management and enhanced credit flow to MSMEs alongside steps to deepen financial markets." "At Indian Overseas Bank, we view this stance as supportive of sustainable growth and remain focused on responsible credit delivery and customer-centric banking," he said.

The Reserve Bank of India kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Friday, as inflation remained at manageable levels, and growth concerns eased following trade agreements with the US and the European Union. PTI VIJ VIJ SA