RBL Bank appoints ex-South Indian Bk MD as independent director

Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) Private sector lender RBL Bank on Thursday announced the appointment of banking industry veteran Murali Ramakrishnan as an independent director on its board.

Advertisment

Ramakrishnan, who retired as the managing director and chief executive of South Indian Bank till 2023, has been appointed for four years starting from Thursday, a statement said.

He has been associated with the banking industry for 37 years, which also includes two decades at ICICI Bank, as per the statement.

During his career, he has handled various facets of banking including retail, small and medium enterprise, corporate, project finance, international business, risk, policy in both domestic and international markets. PTI AA MR