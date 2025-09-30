RBL Bank enters into bancassurance tie-up with LIC

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Private sector RBL Bank on Tuesday said it has entered into a bancassurance partnership with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), India’s largest life insurer.

The collaboration will enable RBL Bank customers to access LIC’s comprehensive range of life insurance products through the bank’s branch network and digital channels, the bank said in a release.

"Through this collaboration, RBL Bank customers will be able to avail LIC’s diverse product portfolio, covering term plans, endowment policies, pension and unit-linked insurance plans," it added.

Through the combined strength of a vast network of more than 3,600 branches and satellite offices of LIC and over 2,000 touchpoints of RBL Bank, the penetration of life insurance across the country would be made easier and would go a long way towards the vision of 'Insurance for all by 2047', the private sector lender said. PTI NKD NKD BAL BAL