RBL Bank launches two credit cards for its premium customers

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) RBL Bank on Thursday announced the launch of its premium credit card segment and introduced two new credit cards, Lumiere and Nova, with a host of features.

This launch marks a significant milestone in the bank's commitment to serve India's most discerning clientele, RBL Bank Head (credit card) Bikram Singh Yadav said at the launch event here.

"The new launches will help RBL Bank further its reach in this rapidly expanding segment. With these cards, the bank will help curate extraordinary experiences for a segment driven by rising high-net-worth individuals, increased urbanisation, and a globally aware young consumer base prioritising experiential luxury," he said.

By-invitation, 18-gram metal card Lumiere, has been crafted exclusively for the discerning customer, keeping in mind their lifestyle and tastes. The annual membership fee for the metal card is Rs 50,000.

Another metal card Nova is available at an annual membership of Rs 12,500. Both credit cards are powered by Mastercard.

"By collaborating with RBL Bank and powering these new premium products, we aim to deliver not just what they need, but what they truly desire, exclusive experiences, personalized privileges, and seamless global access," Mastercard president President (India & South Asia) Gautam Aggarwal said. PTI DP MR