RBL Bank says on growth trajectory

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) RBL Bank on Tuesday said it is on a growth trajectory and routinely explores opportunities aimed at enhancing shareholder value.

In response to clarification sought by stock exchanges on a news report that Emirates NBD Bank is looking to buy a majority stake in RBL Bank, the private sector lender said: "the contents of the article are incorrect." "The Bank is on a growth trajectory and routinely explores opportunities which are aimed at enhancing shareholder value. However, such discussions do not warrant a disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, at this stage," RBL Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Following the news article, shares of RBL touched its 52-week high of Rs 299.65 in early trade on Tuesday. The scrip was trading at Rs 290.90 apiece, up 0.26 per cent over the previous close on BSE at 2:55 pm.