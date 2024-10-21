RBL Bank shares tank over 14 pc; hit 52-week low after disappointing Sep qtr earnings

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Shares of RBL Bank slumped over 14 per cent on Monday after the firm posted a 24 per cent decline in net profit in the September quarter to Rs 223 crore on asset quality challenges emanating from credit card and microlending books.

The company's stock plunged 14.21 per cent at Rs 176.25 on the BSE. During the day, it tanked 14.77 per cent to hit a 52-week low of Rs 175.10.

At the NSE, it tumbled 14.18 per cent to Rs 176.14.

The company's market valuation eroded by Rs 1,774.43 crore to Rs 10,710.40 crore.

On traded volume terms, 28.95 lakh shares of the firm were traded at the BSE and 638.60 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

RBL Bank announced the September quarter earnings on Saturday.

The private sector lender had reported a post-tax net profit of Rs 294 crore in the year-ago period, and Rs 372 crore in the preceding June quarter.

RBL Bank Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director R Subramaniakumar told reporters that the stress in the microfinance book is due to industry-wide issues, but the same on the credit-card front, where the regulator has been flagging risks for the industry, is on account of internal aspects.

A senior bank official said the lender expects the challenges on credit cards that are arising out of a transition, to take loan collections in-house from being outsourced to a partner earlier, will settle by the end of the third quarter, but the same on microlending may persist longer.

The fresh slippages nearly doubled to Rs 1,026 crore during the quarter, and nearly 70 per cent of the additions came from the credit card book, while the rest were from microfinance, an official explained. PTI SUM DR