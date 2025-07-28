RBL Bank to add more ex-armed force personnel to workforce

Mumbai, Jul 28 (PTI) Private sector lender RBL Bank on Monday said it will provide second career options to ex-armed forces personnel and increase their representation to 1 per cent of the workforce going forward.

The bank, which made the announcement to mark the Kargil Vijay Divas, said it already employs such personnel in various roles, as per a statement.

*** Bank of India Mutual Fund rolls out mid cap fund * Bank of India Mutual Fund on Monday announced the launch of a mid cap fund which will invest in equities and linked instruments of mid cap companies.

The fund offer will be open between July 31 and August 14, a statement said.

*** Worldline partners with Cosmos Co-operative Bank for digital transformation * Payments services company Worldline on Monday announced a partnership with the Cosmos Co-operative Bank to drive digital transformation through advanced and scalable payment solutions.

Co-operative banks face the dual challenge of modernising legacy infrastructure while expanding their reach to underserved segments, the company said in a statement, adding that it will equip the bank with a robust, future-ready digital payment stack. PTI AA SHW