RBM Infracon to invest Rs 200 cr to build 15 MW green hydrogen capacity in Guj

Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) RBM Infracon on Friday announced a Rs 200 crore investment to build 15 MW of green hydrogen generation capacity in Gujarat.

The listed company announced a tie-up with Greenzo Energy for supplying the electrolyser units for power generation, slated to be located in close proximity to major refinery projects in the state.

RBM, which has been engaged in the engineering procurement and construction works till now, will invest Rs 200 crore required for the plant and also take care of selling the power it will generate.

The project will commence in January-March 2025 and will be implemented in phases over 18 months, as per a statement.

RBM's managing director JB Mani told reporters that it will take up to 2 months for the compliances and permissions, after which it will finalise the funding and then start the work.

Claiming that his company is the only domestic entity manufacturing the critical electrolysers, which are required for producing green hydrogen, Greenzo's founder and MD Sandeep Agarwal said it has the capacity in Gujarat's Sanand to deliver up to 250 MW per year.

The company has an order book of Rs 1,200 crore and will start delivering from December this year, he said, adding that it aims to garner Rs 1,000 crore revenue in FY26.

All the major corporates are producing grey hydrogen produced from conventional sources and struggling to get their act together on the green hydrogen front, which will create demand for the green hydrogen to be produced at Jamnagar, Bhuj and Kutch, officials at both the companies said.

About two acres of land is sufficient to build a 5 MW green hydrogen facility, an official at RBM said, adding that it has sufficient land in all the tree spots where capacity will be set up.