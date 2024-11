New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) State-owned fertiliser firm RCF Ltd on Wednesday reported a 55 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 78.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024.

Its net profit stood at Rs 51.03 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 4,332.16 crore in the July-September quarter of this fiscal against Rs 4,222.14 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing. PTI MJH MJH SHW