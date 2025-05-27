RCF post 24% drop in Q4 net profit to Rs 72.46 cr on lower sales

New Delhi: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd (RCF) on Tuesday posted a 24 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 72.46 crore in fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year on lower sales.

The public-sector firm reported a net profit of Rs 95.24 crore a year-ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income declined by 3.86 per cent to Rs 3,729.67 crore during January-March quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal, from Rs 3,879.65 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full 2024-25 fiscal, net profit rose by 7.62 per cent to Rs 242.45 crore, from Rs 225.28 crore in the previous year.

Total income remained flat at Rs 16,933.64 crore during 2024-25 fiscal, compared to Rs 16,981.31 crore in the previous year.

The company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.32 per share for the 2024-25 fiscal year.