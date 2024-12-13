RCF sells 12,286 tonne sulphur-coated urea so far this year

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RCF) has sold 13,286 tonne of sulphur-coated urea named 'urea gold' in seven states so far since the start of the commercial production this year, Parliament was informed on Friday.

Urea gold contains 17 per cent sulphur and 37 per cent nitrogen. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had approved the proposal for launching of urea gold in June 2023.

"Since the commencement of commercial production of sulphur coated urea (urea gold) in the year 2023-24 at RCF Trombay plant, RCF has dispatched 13,844 tonne and sold 13,286 tonne in seven states till date," Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Anupriya Patel said in her written reply to the Lok Sabha.

All urea manufacturing companies were requested to explore the feasibility of starting production of sulphur coated urea. Consequently, RCF-Trombay has commenced production of urea gold, she said.

RCF regularly conducts farmer's meetings, farmer's training programmes in co-ordination with Krishi Vighyan Kendras and agricultural universities to promote urea gold.

The minister said sulphur-coated urea has better nitrogen use efficiency as compared to neem-coated urea. Further, sulphur-coated urea ensures reduced water pollution and salt index, avoid soil compaction and improve crop quality and yields. PTI LUX TRB