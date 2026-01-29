RDB Infrastructure and Power board to decide listing shares on NSE

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Renewable energy player RDB Infrastructure and Power on Thursday said its board will consider a proposal next week to list company shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The company is listed on BSE and the board will meet on February 3, Tuesday, to consider listing of shares on the NSE, a company statement said.

The RDB Group company has recently announced its strategic entry into the solar energy sector through the acquisition of a majority 70 per cent stake in Solar Agro-Parks Private Limited.

The company reported net sales of Rs 86.05 crore and net profit of Rs 5.77 crore in the first half of 2025-26.

RDB Group is a diversified enterprise with established presence across packaging, power and telecom transmission equipment, retail, logistics, and real estate. PTI ABI MR