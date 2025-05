New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd has posted a net profit Rs 1.15 crore in March quarter, aided by reduced expenses.

It had reported a loss of Rs 8.69 lakhs in the fourth quarter of FY24, the company said in a filing.

The company's income trimmed to Rs 21.82 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 36.84 crore in Q4 of preceding fiscal.

However, the company trimmed its expenses to Rs 20.13 crore, from Rs 36.91 crore in the same period a year ago. PTI ABI DRR