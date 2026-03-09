RDG: CM accuses BJP of working against HP interests

Shimla, Mar 9 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday accused the BJP of working against the interests of Himachal Pradesh by not supporting the continuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG).

The 16th Finance Commission has recommended the discontinuation of RDG to 17 states, including Himachal Pradesh.

The chief minister said the previous BJP government received Rs 54,000 crore under RDG and Rs 16,000 crore as GST compensation, while the current government has received only Rs 17,000 crore under RDG, which is four times less.

The BJP government mismanaged the state's finances and left the treasury empty, he said, adding that the BJP neither stood with families affected by natural disasters nor supported the state's rightful financial assistance under RDG.

Revenue deficit Grant (RDG) is the right of the people of Himachal Pradesh as Article 275(1) of the Constitution provides for the release of RDG to states that cannot bridge the gap between their revenue receipts and expenditure, he said.

Sukhu had earlier urged the central government to grant 50 per cent royalty on water used by hydroelectric power plants in the state so it can be self-sufficient in the absence of the Revenue Deficit Grant. "We would not need the RDG if the Union government is willing to give 50 per cent royalty on the state's wealth-water," he had said.

PSUs like NHPC Limited, NTPC Limited, and Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVNL) have become Mini Navratna companies, the chief minister had said, maintaining that the budget of SJVNL was Rs 67,000 crore against the Himachal Pradesh government's budget of Rs 58,000 crore.

Sukhu had said that Himachal Pradesh must receive at least half of the profit earned by these hydropower projects since they utilise the state's water for free, and these funds would, in turn, help make the state self-sufficient.