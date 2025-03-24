REA India appoints Amit Chand as CFO

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) REA India, which owns proptech platform Housing.com, has appointed Amit Chand as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Amit Chand will join REA India's Executive Leadership Team and oversee key functions including finance, risk assurance, legal and compliance, and procurement, a company statement said on Monday.

He brings over two decades of experience.

Previously, Chand served as CFO at TCNS Clothing.

"His proven financial acumen and track record of scaling businesses will be valuable as we continue to build on our strong momentum and create greater value for customers and stakeholders alike," said Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com & PropTiger.com.

Besides Housing.com, REA India owns housing brokerage platform PropTiger and online classified Makaan.com.

REA India is part of Australia's real estate technology firm REA. PTI MJH DRR