Readmio storytelling app launches in India; to invest 2.5 lakh euros in next 18 months

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Storytelling app Readmio on Tuesday announced its launch in India, its 10th market globally since its inception in 2020.

The app uses speech recognition technology to add sounds and music to stories as they are read aloud, aiming to create an interactive experience.

The app will focus on Indian folktales and regional stories, alongside international classics, according to a company statement.

"In India, Readmio has committed an investment of 2,50,000 euros over the next 18 months to support our launch and early growth phase. About 80 per cent of this is currently focused on content production and 20 per cent on marketing. As our local library grows, we'll progressively increase marketing spends to reach more families and schools across the country.

"We have begun with Hindi and plan to expand to other popular regional languages in India post the Hindi rollout," said Jozef Simko, CEO of Readmio.

The company will also tweak its pricing to be accessible to the Indian market and will integrate local subscription payment options, such as UPI Autopay and digital wallets.