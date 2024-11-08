Real estate data firm P E Analytics posts 31pc growth in net profit to Rs 6.44cr during Apr-Sep

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) P E Analytics, which runs real estate data analytics platform PropEquity, on Friday reported a 31 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 6.44 crore during the first six months of this fiscal.

Its net profit stood at Rs 4.9 crore in the year-ago period.

The company posted a 32 per cent growth in consolidated revenues at Rs 25.62 crore during the April-September period of this fiscal as against Rs 19.44 crore for the same period last year, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the half-yearly earnings, Samir Jasuja, Founder & CEO at PropEquity, said, “The revenue figures for the half-year have been quite promising. Later this year, we will also launch our overseas services in the Middle East. We are confident that these services will not just propel our revenues but also pave the path for innovation in enhancing data-backed decision making." PropEquity captures real estate data for RERA-approved projects in 44 Indian Cities including 14 Tier I cities and 30 Tier II Cities.

P E Analytics, an NSE-listed company, owns and operates the PropEquity platform covering over 1,70,000+ projects of 57,000+ developers across over 44 cities in India. PTI MJH MJH MR