Real-estate focused SGRE Fund invests Rs 125 cr in 2 projects in NCR

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) SGRE Fund, a real estate-focused Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), has invested Rs 125 crore in two stressed housing projects in Delhi-NCR and is looking for more properties for investments.

SGRE Fund is a scheme-based fund, registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) under Category II.

The fund, launched by promoters of Nirala World and Sea Fund, will provide finance to those real estate companies which are struggling to get funds for the revival of the projects and their completion. It will invest in all types of residential and commercial real estate projects across Delhi-NCR, according to a statement.

Suresh Garg, lead promoter of SGRE Fund, said the fund has already deployed Rs 125 crore in two projects, and it will soon deploy more funds.

To expand its portfolio, SGRE Fund has also applied for the second scheme, with a total size of up to Rs 500 crore.

"Any real estate company can apply for the fund from our AIF. Our legal and technical team checks the feasibility, and after the standard process of examination, they recommend a proposal to the standing committee for final go-ahead. If the project is economically viable, land title is clear and there is no legal issue with the project, then such projects will be eligible for funding," Garg said.

SGRE Fund is ready to finance promoters who require to infuse initial funding for the eligibility of government-backed SWAMIH Fund.

"The vision is to become real partners of real estate," said Suresh Garg, the promoter of SGRE Fund and CMD of Nirala World.

The AIF will raise funds from institutional and individual investors in accordance with Sebi guidelines. This includes family offices, high net-worth individuals, insurance companies, pension funds, banks, financial institutions, sovereign funds, multilateral institutions, and other sophisticated and institutional investors.

The fund is promoted by Suresh Garg of realty firm Nirala World and Sanjay Gupta, Director at Sea Fund.

Nirala World has delivered more than 10 million sq ft in the residential segment. It will soon launch two new commercial projects in Greater Noida West.

According to property consultant Anarock, Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) have cumulatively infused nearly Rs 74,000 crore in the Indian real estate space till December 2024.

AIF means any fund established or incorporated in India which is a privately pooled investment vehicle that collects funds from sophisticated investors, whether Indian or foreign, for investing it in accordance with a defined investment policy for the benefit of its investors.