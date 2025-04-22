Real estate gets USD 26.7 bn equity investment in 2022-24; Mumbai attracts USD 6.7 bn: CII-CBRE

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) The Indian real estate sector attracted USD 26.7 billion equity investments during the last three calendar years, with Mumbai city getting more than one-fourth of total inflows, according to a CII-CBRE report.

On Tuesday, real estate consultant CBRE and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) released a joint report which provides a view of real estate landscape and prevailing financing strategies, including those pertaining to equity and debt investments and AIFs, among other strategic insights.

"Total real estate equity investments during CY (calendar year) 2022-24 stood at USD 26.7 billion in India. Mumbai topped the real estate equity investments with the highest inflows of USD 6.9 billion, accounting for a 26 per cent share," the consultant said.

Together, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Bengaluru attracted around USD 16.5 billion, accounting for a cumulative 62 per cent share during this period.

"This sustained dominance of gateway cities was driven by a high concentration of investment-grade projects, robust urban infrastructure, a skilled talent pool, strong demand across asset classes, and a steadily formalising real estate ecosystem," the report 'Bricks & Billions - Mapping the Financing Landscape of Real Estate' said.

Land/developments sites attracted the largest share of equity investments, accounting for a 44 per cent share of total inflows between CY 2022-24, followed by built-up office assets, which had a 32 per cent share.

Between CY 2022 and 2024, tier-II cities accounted for nearly 10 per cent of total real estate equity investments, amounting to about USD 3 billion.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said, "India’s real estate sector is entering a new phase of growth, powered by robust capital inflows and a significant pool of dry powder ready for deployment." The strong investor sentiment, especially in built-up office assets and residential developments, is underpinned by sound fundamentals and steady end-user demand, he added.

Rishi Kumar Bagla, Chairman, CII Western Region and Chairman & Managing Director, BG Electricals and Electronics, said, "India's real estate sector is rapidly institutionalising, creating a more transparent, risk-mitigated environment that aligns with global investor expectations." "As the sector becomes more structured and regulated, we expect deeper participation from global funds, especially those focused on sustainability and resilience," he added.