Real estate regulator denies extension of registration validity for Godrej Developers' housing project in Gurugram

Gurugram, Apr 9 (PTI) The Haryana real estate regulatory authority (HRERA) has denied the extension of registration validity for a housing project of Godrej Developers & Properties in Gurugram, citing non-compliances of norms.

According to HRERA, Gurugram, Godrej Developers & Properties LLP failed to rectify deficiencies in the application, which showed mismatch of several details provided in the project's quarterly progress report (QPR) from those mentioned in the CA certificate. Deficiencies were also related to licence renewal and bank balance.

The regulator said despite many reminders the promoter of the project failed to comply with the Real Estate (Regulations & Development) Act 2016.

Godrej Developers & Properties has been developing group housing project Godrej Air Phase 4 at Sector 85, Gurugram.

The promoter had obtained the RERA registration in December 2018 and it was valid up to June 2023, by which the promoter had to complete the housing project.

The promoter sought extension of the registration through an application under Section 6 of the RERA Act.

During the scrutiny of the application, the authority observed many deficiencies in the application and asked the promoter to rectify the same.

The authority sent a final show-cause notice in February this year to the promoter for rejection of the application and it did not receive any reply from the promoter.

"Keeping in view the above facts, the Authority rejects the application for extension of registration of the project. Further, the bank account of the project be frozen and a compliance letter to this effect be sent to the bank," HRERA said in the order.

The authority has also warned promoters against creating any third-party rights and has cautioned the general public to refrain from booking any property in the project. PTI CORR HVA