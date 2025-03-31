Realtor AccuSpace buys 30,000sq ft office space in Gurugram for Rs 62 cr

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Real estate firm AccuSpace has acquired 30,000 square feet office space in Gurugram for Rs 62 crore to expand its rent-yielding commercial assets portfolio.

Jaipur-based AccuSpace has "entered the Delhi-NCR market with the acquisition of a 30,000 sq ft Grade A office space from Singapore-based fund in Gurugram for Rs 62 crore", the company said in a statement.

Mukesh Choudhary, Managing Director of AccuSpace, said the company has entered Delhi-NCR as part of its strategy to expand into high-growth markets.

"This acquisition sets the stage for our continued growth in Tier-1 markets," he added.

AccuSpace is a commercial real estate firm specialising in premium office spaces, built-to-suit (BTS) facilities, and state-of-the-art warehouses. It is part of BSM Developers.