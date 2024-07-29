Realtor Anant Raj profit rises to Rs 91 crore in June quarter

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Realty firm Anant Raj Ltd has posted an 82 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 91.01 crore in the June 2024 quarter on higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 50.12 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income grew to Rs 481.66 crore in the April-June period of this fiscal from Rs 325.77 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing on Saturday.

Anant Raj Ltd is one of the leading real estate players in Delhi-NCR and adjoining cities. It is into the development of housing, commercial and data centre projects.

Early this year, the company raised Rs 500 crore through issuance of shares to institutional investors on a private placement basis to reduce debt and meet working capital requirements.

Anant Raj Ltd had posted a net profit of Rs 265.93 crore over a total income of Rs 1,520.74 crore in the last 2023-24 financial year. PTI MJH MJH SHW